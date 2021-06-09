Windsor Group LTD Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.23% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,656 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 192,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, North American Management Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 511,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period.

LRGF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.09. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,118. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $43.17.

