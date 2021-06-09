Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,848,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.73. 51,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,611. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a PE ratio of -74.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

