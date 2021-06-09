Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearshares LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,041,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 213,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.03. 90,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714,361. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $116.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

