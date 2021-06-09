River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 42,289 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,289 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of CNA Financial worth $62,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 593.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $4,467,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNA traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.04. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.