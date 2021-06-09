Redd (RDD) Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,536.36 or 1.00087581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00037906 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00073706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001017 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009225 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

