Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) is River Road Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669,785 shares during the quarter. Premier comprises approximately 2.9% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Premier worth $240,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,882,000 after buying an additional 1,799,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,533,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Premier by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,359,000 after buying an additional 356,635 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Premier by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 651,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after buying an additional 334,296 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,707,000 after purchasing an additional 233,572 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINC. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.54.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

