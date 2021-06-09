Analysts Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.15 Million

Brokerages expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to announce $88.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.79 million. Inogen reported sales of $71.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $348.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.03 million to $364.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $381.87 million, with estimates ranging from $366.07 million to $397.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $63.03. 326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,407. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.03. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.18 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $945,258.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,871.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,844 shares of company stock worth $41,421,737 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inogen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,501,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inogen by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after buying an additional 135,428 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Inogen by 9,920.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 753,940 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Inogen by 51.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after buying an additional 241,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

