Apria (NYSE:APR) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) shares were down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.51 and last traded at $26.51. Approximately 8,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 129,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on APR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Apria alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.72 million and a PE ratio of 0.58.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APR. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth $123,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth $10,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth $95,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth $79,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.