Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.95

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 112309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

