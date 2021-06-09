Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.10

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.12 ($0.04), with a volume of 48922005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.20 ($0.08).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.68, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16.

About Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.