River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 28,680 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,680 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA accounts for 1.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 4.20% of Comfort Systems USA worth $114,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 44,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 100,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 46,173 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,826 shares of company stock worth $7,605,854. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

FIX stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $85.36. 1,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,054. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

