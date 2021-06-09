Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Gentherm posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 330%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $288.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,712. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Gentherm news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $59,696.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $130,927.84. Insiders sold a total of 5,967 shares of company stock worth $481,436 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

