Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,467 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $144,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,970. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.