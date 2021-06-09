M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $78.48 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,152 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $78,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $78.59. 554,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,142,941. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

