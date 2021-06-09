Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Windham Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Windham Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,385 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.2% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,369,000 after buying an additional 45,146 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.03. 137,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,328,259. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.31.

