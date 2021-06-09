Schnieders Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.12. The company had a trading volume of 513,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,278,551. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $231.47 and a twelve month high of $342.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

