Mittleman Investment Management LLC Has $20.90 Million Holdings in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Mittleman Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,695,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,092 shares during the quarter. Revlon comprises about 47.1% of Mittleman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mittleman Investment Management LLC owned 3.22% of Revlon worth $20,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 57,936 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 404,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 72,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Revlon stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,496. Revlon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.86.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.20 million. Research analysts expect that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revlon Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

