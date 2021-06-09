Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $888,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $2,197,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.87. The company had a trading volume of 50,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,540. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $98.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

