Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lifted by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 18,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.65. 43,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,632. The company has a market cap of $167.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

