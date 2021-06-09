Taurus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for 2.5% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $21,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

