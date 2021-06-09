Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 2.1% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $3,206,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $221.94. The stock had a trading volume of 63,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $161.41 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

