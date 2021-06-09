Noked Israel Ltd Sells 126,700 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Noked Israel Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,700 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.3% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $96.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

