Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 15.9% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 51,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $196.28 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $199.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 87.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.77.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

