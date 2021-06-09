Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 253.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.41. 13,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,753. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.40. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 113.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.