Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Leidos by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Leidos by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 12.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

LDOS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.00. 7,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

