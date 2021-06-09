Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives GBX 1,240.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,240.50 ($16.21).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st.
Shares of CBG traded down GBX 56 ($0.73) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,584 ($20.70). 174,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,704. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,601.14. The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 22.23. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
