Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.57.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.85. The stock had a trading volume of 79,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $90.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,756. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

