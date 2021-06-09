American Beacon Advisors Inc. Has $264,000 Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Infosys comprises about 11.3% of American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. 69,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.