Argan (NYSE:AGX) Issues Earnings Results

Argan (NYSE:AGX) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Shares of AGX traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.41. 591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,785. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71. Argan has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.97 million, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Argan alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

In other news, CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $50,875.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,126.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,461 shares of company stock worth $865,944. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.