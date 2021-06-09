Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 72,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.81. 87,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,490. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

