Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 126,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,000. The Kroger makes up 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $38.34. 275,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,527,472. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,730 shares of company stock worth $2,635,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

