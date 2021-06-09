RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Watsco worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

WSO traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $289.04. 651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.79 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. Watsco’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

