Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABB. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ABB by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ABB by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.81. 30,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,426. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

ABB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

