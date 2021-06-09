19,638 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Bought by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 496.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 101,852 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 635.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,415 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Southern Copper by 53.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 21.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.11. 22,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,284. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.06.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.93%.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

