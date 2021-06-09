CloakCoin Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $7,264.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001163 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00048198 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00046395 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,657,539 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

