SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $102.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0848 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00061967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00236798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00211223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $465.36 or 0.01264390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,886.51 or 1.00222293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

