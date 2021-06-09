SparkPoint Fuel Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $2.40 million and $102.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00061967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00236798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00211223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $465.36 or 0.01264390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,886.51 or 1.00222293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

