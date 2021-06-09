Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,087,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,739 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $748,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

VGT stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.58. The stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,009. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.06. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $258.61 and a 12-month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

