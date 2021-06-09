Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 78 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.4% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp grew its stake in Celanese by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 2.0% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.58. 10,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,076. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

