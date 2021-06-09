Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 40,010 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $41,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $51,059,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Glaukos by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Glaukos by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period.

Shares of GKOS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.71. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

