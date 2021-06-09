RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 536,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.7% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $44,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after acquiring an additional 239,765 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,483,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.38. 30,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,083,429.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,317.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,468 shares of company stock worth $19,250,324. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

