RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up about 1.3% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $36,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.16. 172,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,606,841. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.88.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.