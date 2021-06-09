ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMGN. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Shares of IMGN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. 32,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,521. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.36.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.