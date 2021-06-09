RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for approximately 0.9% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CDW worth $24,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of CDW by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CDW by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,853,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,288. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.56. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Insiders have sold a total of 17,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,143 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

