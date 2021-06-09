Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Buys 181 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 50,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $235.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.81 and a twelve month high of $236.36. The company has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.