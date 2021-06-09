RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 18,733 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of PotlatchDeltic worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,694,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Counselling Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. now owns 89,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCH stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,775. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.32. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCH. Raymond James boosted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

