RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,626 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $14,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of KRE stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,413,274. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.81. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

