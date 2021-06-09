RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.76, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

