Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM) Insider Juanita Hamparsum Purchases 176,470 Shares

Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM) insider Juanita Hamparsum bought 176,470 shares of Namoi Cotton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$59,999.80 ($42,857.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
About Namoi Cotton
See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Namoi Cotton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namoi Cotton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.