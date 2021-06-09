Financial Comparison: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

This table compares Kosmos Energy and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -35.71% -54.10% -5.70% PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.78, suggesting that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kosmos Energy and PetroQuest Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67 PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $3.77, indicating a potential upside of 14.09%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kosmos Energy and PetroQuest Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $896.20 million 1.51 -$411.59 million ($0.64) -5.17 PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

PetroQuest Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kosmos Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetroQuest Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

PetroQuest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.